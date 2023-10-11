Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.