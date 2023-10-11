Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,060.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,833.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

