Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VCSH opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

