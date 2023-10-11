Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

