Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,089. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

