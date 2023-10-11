Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 8,840 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,717,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,211. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.