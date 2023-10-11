Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ remained flat at $18.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 229,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,987. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

