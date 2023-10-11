Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $306,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 699,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

