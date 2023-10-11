Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

