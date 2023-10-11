Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $793,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $828.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,716. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.