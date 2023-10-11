Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

