Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 4,799,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,206. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

