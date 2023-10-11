Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.12. The stock had a trading volume of 479,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

