Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.22. 100,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,416. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

