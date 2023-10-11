Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 699,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

