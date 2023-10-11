Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $861.50. 235,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,115. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $853.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.94. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.