Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 422,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,533. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

