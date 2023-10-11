Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

