Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.