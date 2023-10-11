Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,479 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

