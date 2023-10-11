Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

CARR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.