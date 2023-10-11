Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

