Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $496.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.