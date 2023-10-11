Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

