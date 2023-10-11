Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

