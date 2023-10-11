Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

