Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

