Carson Advisory Inc. Has $512,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 740,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,294,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.