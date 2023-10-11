Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 1,313,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

