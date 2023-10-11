Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 450 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $142.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,822. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

