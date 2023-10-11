Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

MDY traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.12. 43,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,860. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $399.69 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.73 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

