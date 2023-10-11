CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 176,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,441. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $86,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

