CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 176,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,441. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.