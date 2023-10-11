CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 73,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,252. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
