CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 73,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,252. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

