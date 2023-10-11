CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 73,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,252. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
