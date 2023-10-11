CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 73,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,252. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

