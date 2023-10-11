CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0346

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and $1.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03456706 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,210,899.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

