Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.4 %

CNC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

