CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 157 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

