CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 21,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

