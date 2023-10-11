CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

