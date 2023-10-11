CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

