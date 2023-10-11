CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.