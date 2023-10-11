CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.95% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

