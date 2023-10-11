CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

