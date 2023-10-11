CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.33 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.