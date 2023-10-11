CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

