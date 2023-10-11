CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.