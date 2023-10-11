CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 207.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.4% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 332,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

