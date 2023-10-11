CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.49. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.