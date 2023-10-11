CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.55 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

