CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

